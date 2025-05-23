Israel restricts aid and aggravates humanitarian crisis in Gaza

Since the beginning of March 2025, the Gaza Strip has been under a total blockade imposed by Israel, preventing the entry of food, medicine and fuel. This action has triggered a humanitarian crisis of alarming dimensions, seriously affecting a civilian population already living in extremely precarious conditions.

The impact has been devastating. The World Food Programme (WFP) has warned that its reserves within the territory have been completely depleted. The community kitchens that supported the distribution of nearly half a million meals per day are on the verge of collapse. Approximately 80 percent of the population in Gaza depends on these services for its livelihood. In addition, there is a particularly worrying figure: more than 66,000 children suffer from severe malnutrition, the direct result of widespread food shortages.

Although some humanitarian trucks have managed to cross into Gaza, their numbers are negligible in relation to the scale of needs. The UN has confirmed the arrival of only 90 trucks, pointing to the enormous challenges that exist in distributing this aid effectively in the areas most affected by the conflict.

Israel has decided to change the mechanism of distribution of aid, entrusting it to US private companies instead of traditional humanitarian organizations such as the UN. This decision has generated strong criticism from the international community, which interprets it as an attempt to politicize humanitarian assistance and a violation of fundamental principles of international law.