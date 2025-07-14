Israel Proposes Relocating Gaza’s Population to a “Humanitarian City” Under Military Control

Israel’s Defense Minister, Israel Katz, has instructed the Israeli military to develop a plan to relocate the entire Palestinian population of the Gaza Strip to what he has described as a “humanitarian city,” which would be built on the ruins of Rafah in the southern part of the enclave.

According to local media reports, Katz aims to initially move around 600,000 Palestinians—currently displaced in areas such as al-Mawasi—into the new camp, with the ultimate goal of relocating all 2.1 million Gaza residents there. The official stated that prior to the transfer, security screenings would be conducted to distinguish, in his words, between civilians and members of Hamas. Once inside the camp, people would not be allowed to leave.

Katz expects construction to begin during a potential 60-day ceasefire currently being negotiated in Doha between Israel and Hamas.

The initiative has drawn strong criticism from humanitarian officials and international analysts. Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), warned that the proposal could effectively lead to the creation of “mass concentration camps” near the Egyptian border, repeating a historical pattern of forced displacement of the Palestinian people.

Colombian analyst Héctor Galeano described the plan as a blatant violation of international law, particularly UN Resolution 181, which in 1947 established the partition of Palestine. “Israel is trying to legitimize what is essentially a concentration camp, disguised as a humanitarian project,” said Galeano, an academic at the Institute for European Studies at Universidad del Norte.

According to Galeano, this is merely a pretext to consolidate apartheid and erase Gaza as the home of the Palestinian people.

The weight of recent history

Since the beginning of the current conflict, international organizations have documented a series of actions that may constitute war crimes, including the use of white phosphorus, widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure, and the blockade of humanitarian aid. Critics argue that forcibly relocating Gaza’s entire population under military control would only intensify this pattern.

Despite the devastating human cost, Israeli authorities continue to defend their position as a matter of national security. In recent statements from Washington, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his vision for a “free and prosperous” future for Gaza, even suggesting alleged support from Western allies to identify countries willing to receive displaced Palestinians.

A Tense and Uncertain Outlook

Humanitarian organizations have expressed that conditions in Gaza are already unsustainable, and that the proposed “humanitarian city” under military control could become a legal and physical trap for an exhausted and vulnerable population with no real alternatives.

As civilian casualties continue to rise, the plan raises profound questions about the future of the region, the enforcement of international law, and the accountability of global powers.