Israel passes law banning UNRWA operations

Since the beginning of 2024, several Israeli officials have expressed their intentions to expel the United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Middle East (UNRWA) from the occupied Palestinian territory, and seek other mechanisms for humanitarian aid to reach the Palestinian population, especially in the Gaza Strip, where the greatest humanitarian disaster from war is being experienced.

Recently, the Israeli parliament, after a three-month recess, sat to approve a series of laws that call for the repeal of UNRWA operations in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria and Jordan.

During the session in the Knesset (the Israeli parliament), Israeli lawmakers passed the measure with 92 votes for and 10 against, after years of harsh criticism of UNRWA. Israel wants the Agency to vacate the land that is in the main headquarters, remove staff, their immunities and privileges, and has even called the organization as «terrorist organization».

Foreign Minister Israel Katz said, “Israel is committed to international law and the provision of humanitarian aid in Gaza, and will continue to work with UN agencies and international organizations such as the World Food Programme, UNICEF, the World Health Organization and several other organizations, all in compliance with their international obligations”.

UNRWA was established by the United Nations General Assembly following the 1948 Arab-Israeli conflict. Operations begin on 1 May 1950, with a mission and mandate to provide emergency relief, human development and protection services to Palestine refugees and persons displaced by the 1967 hostilities in its area of operation.

The agency, which has more than 30,000 employees, has been responsible for ensuring access to education, health, humanitarian aid and social services for Palestinian refugees. A population living in Syria, Lebanon, Jordan and the Palestinian territory occupied by Israel (the Gaza Strip and the West Bank).

However, following the October 7 attacks by Hamas, Israel began a series of accusations against UNRWA alleging that some of its staff were involved in the attack in which 1,200 people died and more than 250 were taken hostage.

This decision raises concerns that the Palestinian refugee population, especially those in Gaza and the West Bank, will lose access to humanitarian aid, food, medical care, education and protection.