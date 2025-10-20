Israel launches two attacks in southern Gaza despite U.S.-brokered ceasefire

On Sunday, Israeli warplanes carried out two airstrikes in southern Gaza, targeting an area under Israeli military control, according to eyewitnesses and international media reports. The attacks occurred amid a ceasefire in effect since October 10, established through an agreement promoted by the United States aimed at halting violence and facilitating the return of hostages to Israel.

Palestinian witnesses in the city of Rafah described clashes between Hamas fighters and another Palestinian armed group in the same Israeli-controlled area prior to the airstrikes. However, Israel’s military action has been criticized as a breach of the ongoing truce.

Multiple international media outlets and Palestinian sources have reported that, despite the ceasefire, Israeli forces have carried out numerous operations resulting in the deaths of at least 37 Palestinians since the truce began. These reports allege that Israel has continued actions that threaten the fragile calm in the region.

Meanwhile, an Israeli military official accused Hamas of breaking the ceasefire by attacking Israeli soldiers with sniper fire and grenade launchers, calling these actions a “flagrant violation” of the agreement.

This exchange of hostilities threatens the stability achieved after weeks of intense fighting, highlighting the difficulties in maintaining peace in a region still marked by tension and mutual distrust.