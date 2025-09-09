Israel issues global warning over potential international recognition of Palestine

The Israeli government has issued a strong warning to Western countries considering official recognition of the State of Palestine. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar stated that if such recognitions materialize, Israel will take “unilateral measures” in response, without specifying what those measures would entail.

During a joint press conference with his Danish counterpart, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Saar described the growing support in Europe for Palestinian statehood as a “tremendous mistake.” He argued that such actions could further destabilize the region and serve as “a gift” to the group Hamas.

“If the Europeans act unilaterally, Israel will be forced to do the same,” Saar said, referring to potential political or territorial actions by the Israeli government.

His remarks come amid rising tensions, as the armed conflict in the Gaza Strip continues and international pressure mounts on Israel over its settlement policy in the West Bank.

Recently, countries including France, Belgium, Canada, Australia, and the United Kingdom have expressed their willingness to support the recognition of Palestine as a full member state at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly session scheduled for late September. French President Emmanuel Macron announced that Paris would formally push the initiative, reigniting a global diplomatic debate.

From the European side, the Danish foreign minister firmly responded to Israel’s warnings, asserting that “Israel does not have a veto over the sovereign decisions of other states,” and emphasized that Denmark is considering joining the nations supporting a two-state solution.

The West Bank at the Center of the Debate

The future of the West Bank remains one of the most contentious issues. While the international community considers the expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied territory illegal, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has moved forward with annexation plans. In August, the controversial E1 project was approved, a plan designed to split the area and isolate East Jerusalem, which the United Nations warns directly threatens the viability of a Palestinian state.

The hardening of Israel’s rhetoric marks a new flashpoint in international diplomacy, just as the Palestinian question returns to the forefront of the global agenda. While some governments are moving toward symbolic or political recognition of a Palestinian state, others fear that such moves, made without prior negotiation with Israel, could deepen divisions and undermine any path toward a negotiated solution.