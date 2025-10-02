Israel Intercepts International Humanitarian Flotilla Heading to Gaza

Israeli naval forces detained the Global Sumud Flotilla, composed of more than 40 vessels and nearly 500 activists from over 40 countries, which sought to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and challenge the naval blockade imposed by Israel since 2007. The interception took place in international waters approximately 70 nautical miles off the coast of Gaza.

During the operation, Israeli commandos boarded several ships, blocked communications, and confiscated electronic devices. The organizers denounced the use of intimidating tactics, describing the action as a “war crime” and “state piracy.” Despite this, the flotilla reaffirmed its commitment to continue delivering aid to the Palestinian population, which is facing a critical situation.

Israel justified the intervention, claiming it aimed to prevent a provocation by groups linked to Hamas. Around 443 people were detained and transferred to the port of Ashdod for deportation, which Italian authorities say will take place between October 6 and 7. A French vessel, the Mikeno, remains close to Gaza, avoiding the assault and symbolizing resistance.

Among the detainees are public figures such as former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau, Spanish parliamentarians, activists, doctors, and journalists from various countries.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum condemned the interception and called for the immediate repatriation of the Mexican citizens involved, emphasizing that they committed no crimes and stressing the urgency of delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Agnès Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International, described the operation as a “blatant attack” on a peaceful mission, stating that Israel is ignoring the International Court of Justice and perpetuating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. She urged the immediate release of detainees and an end to the blockade, which has been in place for 18 years.

The Global Sumud Flotilla represents an act of solidarity and a denunciation of the severe crisis facing the Palestinian population due to the prolonged blockade that restricts access to aid and basic services.