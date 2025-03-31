Israel intensifies attacks on Palestinian territory

Since the ceasefire agreement was cancelled on 18 March 2025, attacks have left destruction and death. This frustrated effort to achieve peace between Israel and Hamas has not borne fruit.



Recently, an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, which hit a house and tent housing displaced Palestinians, left at least eight people dead, including five children. The attack took place in Khan Younis on the first day of Eid al-Fitr. Following the incident, French President Emmanuel Macron urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to cease attacks and resume a ceasefire, as well as allow immediate delivery of humanitarian aid.



In parallel, another attack was reported by the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs where Israeli forces executed paramedics and other humanitarian workers in Rafah after torturing them and killing them on the spot. After a week of searching, the Palestinian Red Crescent and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs found 14 buried bodies, including 8 paramedics, 5 Civil Defence rescuers and one UN employee. The authorities expressed this heinous act “constitutes a war crime that requires international accountability”.

Among the victims was also Anwar Abdul Hamid al-Attar, head of the Civil Defence mission in Rafah. These workers had arrived in the area to assist civilian victims of an Israeli bombing and were attacked by Israeli forces. The Palestinian ministry described this act as part of a campaign of genocide and displacement against the Palestinian people.

During the period of holiness, bombardments do not cease

During Eid al-Fitr, a Muslim holiday marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, the IDF is demanding the urgent eviction of almost the entire city of Rafah and other nearby areas in southern Gaza, where some 50,000 people live, because he plans to conduct intense military operations in the area. Evacuation orders seemed to cover almost the entire city and surrounding areas. The army ordered the Palestinians to head for Muwasi, an extension of makeshift tent camps along the coast.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to intensify Israel’s military operations until Hamas releases the remaining 59 hostages and disarms its forces, which Hamas has rejected. In addition, the Israeli prime minister indicated that after the war, Israel will take control of security in Gaza and implement Trump’s plan to resettle the population of Gaza in other countries, considering it as “voluntary emigration”.