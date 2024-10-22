Israel continues to violate international demands regarding Palestine

Recently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Palestine issued an official statement warning that the Israeli government continues to refuse to comply with international demands, which require it to put an end to war crimes, halt the expansion of settlements, release hostages, and stop the forced displacement of the Palestinian people.

In recent months, Israeli soldiers have been attacking the group Hamas, but not only that—they have also targeted thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians. The overarching mission is total control of the occupied Palestinian territories, including Gaza, and there is no intention to stop colonization; rather, there is an intention to continue promoting it.

In response to these events, the current independent international commission of inquiry from the United Nations issued a report detailing a series of obligations that Israel must fulfill under international mandate.

The report conducted a legal analysis and provided recommendations on the implementation of the International Court of Justice’s Advisory Opinion on the legal consequences arising from Israel’s policies and practices in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.

“Restitution includes Israel’s obligations to return land and other real estate, all assets and cultural property confiscated since 1967, dismantle sections of the wall in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, evacuate settlers from all existing settlements, and allow Palestinians who have been displaced in the Occupied Palestinian Territory or from it during the occupation to return to their original places of residence. The Court stated that if such restitution is not possible, compensation should be granted…”

Additionally, the Commission “considers that Israel has the international legal obligation to end all new settlement activities and dismantle existing settlements ‘as quickly as possible,’” and the General Assembly demanded that Israel do so “no later than 12 months after the approval” of the resolution. Furthermore, it must physically evacuate all settlers from the occupied Palestinian territory “immediately” and allow all displaced Palestinians to return to their lands and properties…”

Among the list of obligations, there is a section in which the Commission “considers that all states have the international legal obligation not to recognize the occupation of Israel as lawful, and they must examine with due diligence all transfer and trade agreements with Israel, including, among others, those related to equipment, weapons, ammunition, parts, components, dual-use items, and technology, in order to determine whether the goods or technology involved in the transfer or trade contribute to maintaining the unlawful occupation or are used to commit violations of international law…”

The international community has the obligation to help put an end to Israel’s occupation, as the objective of this against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip is to commit genocide or expel them from their land.