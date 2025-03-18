Israel breaks ceasefire in Gaza with deadly bombing

The ceasefire agreement in Gaza seems to be completely broken, after it was broken in the early hours of 18 March when Israeli forces dropped bombs on the entire area. In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israeli Security Agency confirmed that they were carrying out “extensive attacks” against Hamas targets in Gaza.



Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Katz said in a statement that “tonight we are fighting again in Gaza”. For his part, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the government would use “a growing military force” against Hamas.



Hamas responded by accusing Israel of unilaterally breaking the ceasefire, which had been in effect since 19 January. In a statement, the group noted that the Netanyahu government had “revoked the ceasefire agreement,” putting captives in Gaza at risk from an uncertain fate.



According to reports from the Gaza Civil Defence, at least 86 deaths and 134 injuries have been recorded following the attacks, with a higher number reported by other sources, detailing 66 fatalities, including children, and dozens of injuries.

Gaza Civil Defence spokesman Mahmoud Bassal reported that more than 15 people, including five children, were killed and more than 20 injured in Gaza City. At the Al-Awda hospital in central Gaza, more than 70 injured people arrived after attacks on homes in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

The operation was ordered by Netanyahu and Katz, who accused Hamas of “repeatedly refusing” to release the hostages and rejecting offers of mediation. According to a statement by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, IDF is carrying out attacks on Hamas targets throughout Gaza, with the aim of fulfilling established war objectives, including the release of all hostages, both alive and dead.

The attack is seen as a “death sentence” for prisoners held by Hamas, according to Gaza authorities. In addition, the Israeli Armed Forces have indicated that air strikes may be followed by a new ground incursion.