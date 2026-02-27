Israel and the legalized seizure of land in the West Bank

Israel has reactivated land registration in Area C of the West Bank, a decision considered a mechanism to legally appropriate Palestinian territory.

In mid-February, the government of Benjamin Netanyahu gave the green light to the reactivation of land registration in Area C of the Cisjordania, the 60% of the territory that Israel has maintained under full control since 1967. The decision, presented as an administrative step to “organize” property ownership, has been interpreted by Palestinian and human rights organizations as a strategic move that could profoundly, and perhaps irreversibly, reshape the political geography of the area.

The plan focuses on Area C, where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians live alongside Israeli settlers. According to the government, the aim is to regularize land ownership and address legal gaps accumulated over decades. For many Palestinians, however, the process contains a structural trap: it requires formal proof of ownership that, in many cases, never existed or was lost amid occupation, displacement, and a bureaucracy that has rarely worked in their favor.

The mechanism appears simple. Authorities designate sectors for official registration and call on landowners to present documentation. If they fail to prove ownership under the required criteria, the land may be declared “state property.” In a territory where only a fraction of land was formally registered during the British and Jordanian administrations, the burden of proof falls almost entirely on Palestinian communities that have cultivated these plots for generations.

The government has allocated approximately 244 million shekels to implement the plan in the coming years and aims to register at least 15% of Area C within five years. The Israeli organization Peace Now warns that the impact could be far greater, drastically reducing the land available for Palestinian use and consolidating settlement expansion.

Among the main promoters of the measure are Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Justice Minister Yariv Levin, and Defense Minister Israel Katz. Smotrich described the initiative as part of a “revolution” to strengthen Israeli control over the land. The government insists the process is transparent and necessary to ensure legal certainty and counter what it calls irregular land registrations by the Autoridad Palestina.

On the Palestinian side, the language is far more direct. Organizations such as Amnistía Internacional, B’Tselem, Yesh Din, and Badil argue that the registration drive is part of a broader policy of de facto annexation and systematic dispossession. Under what appears to be a technical administrative procedure, they say, a deep imbalance of power is being further entrenched, leaving Palestinian residents with limited means to defend their presence on the land.

The Corte Internacional de Justicia has already deemed the prolonged occupation of Palestinian territory unlawful, and the international response to this latest measure was swift. The Secretary-General of the ONU, António Guterres, called for the decision to be reversed, describing it as contrary to international law. Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese warned that the process could solidify gradual annexation. The Unión Europea, along with Arab countries and Turquía, expressed concern about its implications for the viability of a future Palestinian state.

Beyond the legal technicalities, the dispute speaks to something deeper: who has the right to remain, to build, and to imagine a future in a land where politics and geography have long been intertwined. For many Palestinians, the registration process is not merely administrative, it is another chapter in a steady erosion of space and sovereignty. In a conflict where every hilltop matters, control over paperwork can weigh as heavily as control over the ground itself.

Nearly three decades after the Acuerdos de Oslo, which promised a negotiated solution, the map continues to change. This time, not through grand declarations or new accords, but through forms, official stamps, and administrative deadlines that may quietly redefine the fate of thousands of families.