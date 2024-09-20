Israel and Palestine: A perpetual war

In recent years the conflict between Israel and Palestine has gone from bad to worse, that war seems not to cease. More than 250,000 people had to collect their few things and move again, following the evacuation order issued by Israel. Chaos seems to be taking hold and the most affected civilians, children, women and old people, are trying to survive in the midst of war.

The city is in a state of panic, with this large-scale invasion by Israeli groups, there is no safe place after they took control and repressed people. They live in hell, face an unprecedented crisis.

A collapsed health system, due to the increase in the number of displaced persons and the intensification of hostilities, Damage to infrastructure by bombing and shortages of medical supplies to maintain basic services has led hospitals to suspend elective operations and reduce essential services to handle the growing number of patients.

You can see in the streets the displacement of people in deplorable situations, including malnourished children, the sick, and the wounded

This humanitarian crisis that has manifested itself before our eyes, due to the shortage of fuel and other supplies, humanitarian workers have had trouble helping a desperate population after seven months of war.

Financial operations in Gaza have fallen, local businesses and the economy as a whole are adrift. No one wants to invest in that country anymore, and the banks are in liquidity crisis, the panorama shows the inevitable collapse of economic activity.

Now, apart from the chaos, repression and censorship are also being experienced online. Journalists or anyone who wants to report on what is happening in Palestine find themselves in a stalemate, facing censorship, as Israeli authorities have increased monitoring of social media. Criticism and comments about the situation in Gaza are not allowed. This creates a paradox: citizens cannot express what they are experiencing, and international aid cannot understand the reality of the situation due to a lack of information or misinformation.

However, censorship is not the only issue at hand. When people go out to protest, they face repression or even arrest. They are not allowed to take to the streets to express their discontent and anguish. In particular, they cannot speak out against evacuation policies or inhumane conditions, as doing so leads to reprimand.

What is happening between Israel and Palestine is no longer sustainable, and it is impossible to pretend that nothing is happening or that the situation is under control. It is imperative for the international community to challenge itself to present effective solutions to this conflict, which affects thousands of civilians, has plunged the region into a humanitarian crisis, and has claimed many lives. Urgent international pressure for a ceasefire is needed.