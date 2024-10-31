Israel and Lebanon could tighten a truce

A possible truce between Israel and Lebanon is in the offing, driven by a proposal backed by the United States. The White House has announced that Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk, senior US security officials, will travel to Israel to negotiate a 60-day ceasefire agreement, which is seen as a first step toward regional stability. The proposal includes implementation of UN Resolution 1701, which calls for the demilitarization of southern Lebanon and the deployment of the Lebanese army on the border with Israel to strengthen the presence of the UN peacekeeping forces (UNIFIL).

Similarly, UN resolution 1559, which calls for the disarmament of all militias in Lebanon, is also part of the framework of a possible agreement. The Lebanese government has shown willingness to comply with these measures.

Lebanon’s acting prime minister, Najib Mikati, has expressed optimism that a ceasefire with Israel may be reached in the coming days, but stresses that acceptance of the agreement depends on a strong commitment from Israel, as the withdrawal of its military forces from Lebanese territory in the first week of the agreement.

However, these have not been the only negotiations since a few days ago the Egyptian president, Abdel Fatah al Sisi, had already proposed one in the Palestinian territory. But Israel instead of taking interest in a ceasefire attacked again not only in the Gaza Strip but also in Lebanon.

The announcement of a possible truce comes after the release of a draft 60-day ceasefire, revealed by Israeli broadcaster Kan, which claims to have been prepared by the United States as a proposal for a cessation of hostilities.

The US State Department has reiterated its support for Israel in pursuing legitimate targets in Lebanon, while emphasizing the importance of protecting civilians and preserving cultural and civil infrastructure in the region.

The conflict between Israel and the armed group Hezbollah, which intensified last year in solidarity with Hamas, has resulted in more than 2,800 deaths in Lebanon in the past year, most of them in the last five weeks. The fighting has led Israel to carry out significant operations in areas such as Baalbek, known for its Roman temples. In response, Hizbollah has intensified its operations, claiming to have attacked a military base in Israel, marking one of the most significant incursions into southern Lebanon since the beginning of hostilities.

This diplomatic effort also adds to the search for a temporary truce in Gaza, mediated by Qatar and the United States. This shorter proposal, focused on facilitating a prisoner exchange and increasing humanitarian aid, is seen as an additional attempt by the US to reduce tensions in an increasingly turbulent Middle East.