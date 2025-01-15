Israel and Hamas reach truce in Middle East war

After more than a year of fighting, today the Israeli government and Hamas reached an agreement for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Through a statement issued by the White House of the United States, it is shown that after an intense diplomacy in which also Egypt, Qatar and of course Israel and Hamas were present, a truce has been reached and it is planned to release the captured hostages. Action that would take effect from this Sunday, January 19 of this year.

In it announced issued states that, it was on 31 May 2024 when the plan was unanimously approved by the UN Security Council. An agreement that was necessary not only because of the extreme pressure to which Hamas has been subjected and the change in the regional equation after a ceasefire in Lebanon and the weakening of Iran, but also of the tenacious and meticulous American diplomacy and other nations that have been in favor of achieving security and peace in the Middle East.

On the other hand, it was noted that by halting the fighting in Gaza, humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians will be increased, which has been urgent since the war began. In addition to the reunion of the hostages with their families after more than 15 months in captivity.

As part of these hostages are known, three are still alive and come from American families and four are expected to be returned to their relatives. This war has certainly caused much grief in the hearts of civilians.