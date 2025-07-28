International Pressure Grows for a Ceasefire in Gaza Amid Humanitarian Crisis

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Monday that a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is “possible,” as the humanitarian crisis stemming from the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas worsens.

During a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at his golf resort in Scotland, Trump announced that his administration will promote the creation of “food distribution centers” in Gaza, with unrestricted access. “My priority is to feed the people… there are signs of real hunger,” he said.

The conflict has resulted in a high number of civilian casualties, most of them Palestinians, prompting global calls to end the violence. Starmer agreed on the urgent need for a truce: “It’s a humanitarian crisis, it’s an absolute catastrophe. No one wants to see that,” he said. “We need to reach a ceasefire… This is a desperate situation.”

Although Trump avoided commenting on the recognition of a Palestinian state, a proposal supported by the United Kingdom, his statements marked an unusual emphasis on the humanitarian dimension of the conflict.

Meanwhile, the meeting’s agenda also covered trade and foreign policy issues. Trump highlighted possible diplomatic progress in other international conflicts, such as between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, while also discussing trade disputes with Starmer, including tariffs on British steel and Scotch whisky.

In Gaza, however, the civilian population remains trapped between war and humanitarian collapse. Promises of international food aid offer a glimmer of relief, but also underscore the urgency of a lasting political solution.