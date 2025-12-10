info@palestine.com
    “HIND’S HALL” by Macklemore

    Katherine Flores
    December 10, 2025
    Lyrics

    Woo
    Yeah

    The people, they’re not going away
    What’s so threatening about divesting and wanting peace?
    The problem isn’t the protests, it’s what they’re protesting
    It goes against what our country is funding
    (Hey) Block the barricade until Palestine is free
    (Hey) Block the barricade until Palestine is free

    When I was seven years old, I learned a lesson from Cube and Eazy-E
    What was it again? Oh yeah—fuck the police (Woo)
    Actors with badges protecting property
    And a system that was designed by white supremacy (Brrt)

    But the people are in the streets
    You can bribe Meta, you can’t bribe me
    Politicians serving whatever means
    AIPAC, CUFI, and all the companies

    See, we sell fear across the land of the free
    But this generation is about to cut the strings
    You can ban TikTok, take us off the algorithm
    But it’s too late, we saw the truth, we bear witness

    We saw the rubble, the buildings, the mothers and the children
    And all the men you murdered, and then we watch you twist it
    Who has the right to self-defense, and who has the right to resistance
    It’s always been about money and the color of your skin, but white supremacy is finally exposed
    Shouting “Free Palestine” until they finally come home (Woo)

    We see their lies
    Claiming it’s antisemitic to be anti-Zionist
    I’ve seen my Jewish brothers and sisters out there showing up
    In solidarity and shouting “Free Palestine” with them

    Organizing, unlearning, and finally cutting ties with
    A state that has to lean on an apartheid system
    To sustain an occupying and violent history
    The story has been repeating for the last seventy-five years

    The Nakba never ended, the colonizer lied (Woo)
    If students in tents on the lawn
    Occupying campus really goes against the law
    And is reason enough to call the police and their squad

    Where does genocide fit in your definition, huh? (Hey; hey)
    Destroying every university in Gaza and every mosque
    Pushing everyone into Rafah and dropping bombs
    The blood is on your hands, Biden, we can see it all

    And no way in hell am I voting for you this fall (Woo)
    Undecided
    You can’t twist the truth, the people out here are united
    Never defeated when freedom is on the horizon

    But the music industry is silent, complicit on its platform of silence (Hey, woo)
    What happened to the artist? What do you have to say?
    If I were on a label, they could drop me today
    I’d be fine with that because the heart feeds my page

    I want a ceasefire, fuck a Drake response (Woo)
    What are you willing to risk? What are you willing to give?
    What if you were in Gaza? What if those were your kids?
    If the West pretended you didn’t exist
    You’d want the world to rise up, and the students finally did, let’s go (Woo)

    Brrt
    Woo

    Autor

