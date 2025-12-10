“HIND’S HALL” by Macklemore

Lyrics
Woo
Yeah
The people, they’re not going away
What’s so threatening about divesting and wanting peace?
The problem isn’t the protests, it’s what they’re protesting
It goes against what our country is funding
(Hey) Block the barricade until Palestine is free
(Hey) Block the barricade until Palestine is free
When I was seven years old, I learned a lesson from Cube and Eazy-E
What was it again? Oh yeah—fuck the police (Woo)
Actors with badges protecting property
And a system that was designed by white supremacy (Brrt)
But the people are in the streets
You can bribe Meta, you can’t bribe me
Politicians serving whatever means
AIPAC, CUFI, and all the companies
See, we sell fear across the land of the free
But this generation is about to cut the strings
You can ban TikTok, take us off the algorithm
But it’s too late, we saw the truth, we bear witness
We saw the rubble, the buildings, the mothers and the children
And all the men you murdered, and then we watch you twist it
Who has the right to self-defense, and who has the right to resistance
It’s always been about money and the color of your skin, but white supremacy is finally exposed
Shouting “Free Palestine” until they finally come home (Woo)
We see their lies
Claiming it’s antisemitic to be anti-Zionist
I’ve seen my Jewish brothers and sisters out there showing up
In solidarity and shouting “Free Palestine” with them
Organizing, unlearning, and finally cutting ties with
A state that has to lean on an apartheid system
To sustain an occupying and violent history
The story has been repeating for the last seventy-five years
The Nakba never ended, the colonizer lied (Woo)
If students in tents on the lawn
Occupying campus really goes against the law
And is reason enough to call the police and their squad
Where does genocide fit in your definition, huh? (Hey; hey)
Destroying every university in Gaza and every mosque
Pushing everyone into Rafah and dropping bombs
The blood is on your hands, Biden, we can see it all
And no way in hell am I voting for you this fall (Woo)
Undecided
You can’t twist the truth, the people out here are united
Never defeated when freedom is on the horizon
But the music industry is silent, complicit on its platform of silence (Hey, woo)
What happened to the artist? What do you have to say?
If I were on a label, they could drop me today
I’d be fine with that because the heart feeds my page
I want a ceasefire, fuck a Drake response (Woo)
What are you willing to risk? What are you willing to give?
What if you were in Gaza? What if those were your kids?
If the West pretended you didn’t exist
You’d want the world to rise up, and the students finally did, let’s go (Woo)
Brrt
Woo