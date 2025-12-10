“HIND’S HALL” by Macklemore

Lyrics

Woo

Yeah

The people, they’re not going away

What’s so threatening about divesting and wanting peace?

The problem isn’t the protests, it’s what they’re protesting

It goes against what our country is funding

(Hey) Block the barricade until Palestine is free

(Hey) Block the barricade until Palestine is free

When I was seven years old, I learned a lesson from Cube and Eazy-E

What was it again? Oh yeah—fuck the police (Woo)

Actors with badges protecting property

And a system that was designed by white supremacy (Brrt)

But the people are in the streets

You can bribe Meta, you can’t bribe me

Politicians serving whatever means

AIPAC, CUFI, and all the companies

See, we sell fear across the land of the free

But this generation is about to cut the strings

You can ban TikTok, take us off the algorithm

But it’s too late, we saw the truth, we bear witness

We saw the rubble, the buildings, the mothers and the children

And all the men you murdered, and then we watch you twist it

Who has the right to self-defense, and who has the right to resistance

It’s always been about money and the color of your skin, but white supremacy is finally exposed

Shouting “Free Palestine” until they finally come home (Woo)

We see their lies

Claiming it’s antisemitic to be anti-Zionist

I’ve seen my Jewish brothers and sisters out there showing up

In solidarity and shouting “Free Palestine” with them

Organizing, unlearning, and finally cutting ties with

A state that has to lean on an apartheid system

To sustain an occupying and violent history

The story has been repeating for the last seventy-five years

The Nakba never ended, the colonizer lied (Woo)

If students in tents on the lawn

Occupying campus really goes against the law

And is reason enough to call the police and their squad

Where does genocide fit in your definition, huh? (Hey; hey)

Destroying every university in Gaza and every mosque

Pushing everyone into Rafah and dropping bombs

The blood is on your hands, Biden, we can see it all

And no way in hell am I voting for you this fall (Woo)

Undecided

You can’t twist the truth, the people out here are united

Never defeated when freedom is on the horizon

But the music industry is silent, complicit on its platform of silence (Hey, woo)

What happened to the artist? What do you have to say?

If I were on a label, they could drop me today

I’d be fine with that because the heart feeds my page

I want a ceasefire, fuck a Drake response (Woo)

What are you willing to risk? What are you willing to give?

What if you were in Gaza? What if those were your kids?

If the West pretended you didn’t exist

You’d want the world to rise up, and the students finally did, let’s go (Woo)

Brrt

Woo