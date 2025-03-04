Hamas demands real reconstruction for Gaza at Arab summit in Egypt

An Emergency Summit of the Arab League began in Cairo on March 4, where Arab leaders seek to endorse an Egyptian plan for the post-war Gaza Strip. This plan is an alternative to the proposal of US President Donald Trump, who had suggested on 5 February that the United States take control of the territory and move 1.7 million Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan.



The main objective of this event is to achieve a unified Arab position that will allow legal and international measures to be taken to establish a plan for the reconstruction of Gaza, ensuring that the forced expulsion of Palestinians from their land does not take place. The meeting brings together senior officials from several Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia and Jordan, who discuss various aspects of the situation in Palestine.



Egypt, in its role as mediator alongside the US and Qatar in the war between Israel and the Gaza Strip, presented an alternative plan for the future of the Palestinian territories which, according to local reports, will be formally adopted in a joint declaration at the close of the Summit.

For its part, the Islamist movement Hamas called for the plan to move Palestinians out of the Gaza Strip to be «thwarted» at a time of uncertainty about the next steps in the ceasefire. He stressed that any initiative related to Gaza must include a genuine reconstruction process to prevent the Palestinian people from continuing to be victims of genocide perpetrated by the Israeli occupation regime.

So far, there has been talk of the possible creation of a committee to administer Gaza for a period of six months. This committee would be composed of independent figures under the control of Arab and Western states. However, this approach does not contemplate the two-state solution which supports international agencies and promotes the peaceful coexistence of Israel and Palestine.

This summit is the second of its kind in the past two weeks, following the Arab Consultative Summit held in Riyadh on 21 February, attended by leaders from the Gulf States, Egypt and Jordan. The meeting takes place amid rejection of US President Donald Trump’s proposals related to forced displacement in the Gaza Strip.