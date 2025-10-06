Hamas and Israeli Delegations Engage in Indirect Negotiations

In an effort to resolve the prolonged conflict in Gaza, delegations from Hamas and Israel began indirect negotiations on Monday, October 6, 2025, in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh, mediated by Egypt and Qatar. The discussions focus on the 20-point peace plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, which calls for an immediate ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli troops, a hostage-prisoner exchange, and the reconstruction of the Palestinian enclave under international supervision.

The talks come on the eve of the second anniversary of the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack, which triggered an Israeli offensive with severe humanitarian consequences for the population of Gaza.

Trump’s plan, described as a “deal to save lives,” includes phases for the disarmament of Hamas and the removal of the group from political control in Gaza, elements that have sparked tensions. Hamas has partially accepted the proposal, expressing willingness to release hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, but rejects full disarmament, arguing that its weapons are essential for defending the Palestinian people against occupation.

Meanwhile, Israel continues military operations in Gaza, even on the eve of the talks, with airstrikes reportedly killing at least 24 people on Sunday. These actions have deepened the humanitarian crisis in a territory where millions face hunger and displacement.

The opposing stances complicate progress: Israel insists on security guarantees and the dismantling of Hamas’s military capabilities, while the Palestinian group demands a complete end to aggression and immediate relief for Gaza’s civilians, who have endured over two years of intense bombardment. Diplomatic sources say Iran has surprisingly expressed support for the agreement, which could influence Hamas, though ongoing forced evacuations and attacks in Gaza have fueled Palestinian skepticism about Israel’s sincerity.

The international community is watching the negotiations cautiously, seeing them as a “now-or-never moment.” The International Committee of the Red Cross has declared its readiness to facilitate the return of hostages and the delivery of humanitarian aid. Meanwhile, experts like Richard Haass are analyzing the plan’s potential to stabilize the region. However, the recent deaths underscore the urgent need for a real ceasefire, especially for the Palestinians, whose resilience amid adversity has been highlighted in global reports.