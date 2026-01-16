From Hollywood, a Different Kind of Gala: Artists Raise Millions for Gaza and Sudan

While the U.S. entertainment industry moved through its traditional awards season, a parallel event—far from red carpets and televised glamour—managed to generate more immediate and measurable impact. On January 10, in Los Angeles, the benefit concert Artists for Aid raised more than $5.5 million in humanitarian assistance for Gaza, Palestine, and for civilians affected by the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

The event was hosted by model Bella Hadid and actor Pedro Pascal, and organized by Sudanese-Canadian musician and poet Mustafa. Unlike conventional galas, the purpose was clear from the outset: to channel funds directly to medical and humanitarian organizations operating on the ground, including the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund and the Sudanese American Physicians Association.

Throughout the evening, organizers emphasized that the initiative was rooted in humanitarian urgency rather than partisan positioning. Still, the scale of the crisis in Gaza shaped much of the event’s tone, particularly due to the disproportionate impact the conflict continues to have on Palestinian children and other civilian populations.

The program featured performances by artists such as Shawn Mendes, Clairo, Omar Apollo, Lucy Dacus, Blood Orange, and NONAME, alongside spoken-word contributions from poets Noor Hindi and Safia Elhillo. One of the most striking moments of the night was the presence of two children evacuated from Gaza who have received medical treatment through organizations supported by similar fundraisers—offering a tangible reminder that the money raised translates into direct assistance.

Bella Hadid, who has spoken openly about her Palestinian heritage, centered her remarks on memory, dignity, and the dangers of normalizing civilian suffering. Pedro Pascal, for his part, stressed that humanitarian crises are interconnected and that global indifference often deepens the harm faced by already vulnerable communities.

Beyond this single concert, Artists for Aid reflects a broader shift within the cultural sphere. In recent years, a growing number of public figures have chosen to engage more openly with the situation in Palestine—through open letters, ceasefire campaigns, and benefit events. Artists and actors including Billie Eilish, Joaquin Phoenix, Angelina Jolie, Indya Moore, and The Weeknd have used their platforms to draw attention to the humanitarian dimensions of the crisis, in some cases pairing public statements with direct financial contributions.

Such involvement has not been without controversy, but its impact is difficult to dismiss. In a fragmented media environment, celebrity engagement has helped keep Gaza within the global conversation at moments when international attention often drifts elsewhere.