In the heart of Palestine its yearning For freedom and from the Mountains so ancient to the seas that are So blue and the spirit of Palestine is strong and true and songs about Palestine are Been sung with strong voices fierce and bright echoing softly in the starry night And we need our freedom wild and free And Palestine was always beautiful For the whole world to stop and see And freedom is whispered in every corner So spread our wings and touch the sky Embracing hope as we learn to fly and Palestine we love you it's so true and My heart smiles when I whisper your name Through valleys deep and mountains tall We seek the path we heed the call From whispered dreams to roaring cries In every heart the spirit of Palestine lies And we will never leave you and With every step upon this land We weave a tapestry hand in hand Each thread a story each color a fight For justice for truth for what is right No chains or walls or cage will Keep us quite and we will rise Above we turn the page With every voice that dares to rise We carve our fate beneath the skies And crys of freedom will never end Palestine we love you and Through the hardships and trials that time has bestowed We rise with our banners our dreams in the road For injustice may linger but it cannot erase The passionate dreamers who long for a place And for the freedom of Palestine We shall not fail justice will prevail Stand for truth and justice and stand For hope and in our hearts good will prevail and Through stormy nights and gentle dawns We chase the light our spirit spawns With hope as our lantern love as our guide We forge ahead with hearts open wide so Stand for peace and love and for the Freedom for Palestine and Together we stand a vibrant throng United in purpose forever strong And Palestine you'll be free one day For freedom is not just a fleeting dream It’s the heartbeat of every daring theme. David P Carroll Irish Poet.