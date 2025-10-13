info@palestine.com
collab@palestine.com

0
  • es
  • es
    • A Arts and Culture

    Freedom For Palestine.

    Written by Palestine.com
    October 13, 2025
    2 min read
    0
    Share
    0
    0
    0
    0 
    In the heart of Palestine its yearning 
For freedom and from the 
Mountains so ancient to the seas that are So blue and the spirit of Palestine is strong and true and songs about Palestine are
Been sung with strong voices fierce and bright echoing softly in the starry night

And we need our freedom wild and free
And Palestine was always beautiful 
For the whole world to stop and see 
And freedom is whispered in every corner 
So spread our wings and touch the sky
Embracing hope as we learn to fly and
Palestine we love you it's so true and 
My heart smiles when I whisper your name 

Through valleys deep and mountains tall
We seek the path we heed the call
From whispered dreams to roaring cries
In every heart the spirit of Palestine lies
And we will never leave you and 

With every step upon this land
We weave a tapestry hand in hand
Each thread a story each color a fight
For justice for truth for what is right

No chains or walls or cage will
Keep us quite and we will rise 
Above we turn the page
With every voice that dares to rise
We carve our fate beneath the skies
And crys of freedom will never end Palestine we love you and 

Through the hardships and trials that time has bestowed
We rise with our banners our dreams in the road
For injustice may linger but it cannot erase
The passionate dreamers who long for a place 

And for the freedom of Palestine
We shall not fail justice will prevail 
Stand for truth and justice and stand
For hope and in our hearts good will prevail and 

Through stormy nights and gentle dawns
We chase the light our spirit spawns
With hope as our lantern love as our guide
We forge ahead with hearts open wide so 
Stand for peace and love and for the
Freedom for Palestine and 

Together we stand a vibrant throng
United in purpose forever strong
And Palestine you'll be free one day 
For freedom is not just a fleeting dream
It’s the heartbeat of every daring theme.

David P Carroll 
Irish Poet.

    Autor

    Share this article
    0
    0
    0
    Shareable URL
    Prev Post

    A Truce in Trump’s Shadow: Peace or Pause in Gaza?
    Next Post

    Hundreds of Palestinian Prisoners Return Home Amid Tears and an Uncertain Future

    Read next