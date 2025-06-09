Francesca Albanese, UN: Urges London to Act Following Israel’s Interception of the ‘Madleen’

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, on Monday called on the UK government to demand an explanation from the State of Israel for the recent raid on the humanitarian vessel Madleen. The boat, en route to the Gaza Strip, was carrying humanitarian aid intended for a population living under a prolonged blockade and facing a critical humanitarian situation.

The Madleen, part of an international civil initiative aimed at challenging the maritime blockade on Gaza, was intercepted by Israeli forces before reaching its destination. According to diplomatic sources, the crew was detained and remains in custody awaiting deportation.

Albanese described the Israeli operation as a “concerning action” and urged London to act swiftly to protect both the crew — which includes citizens of several countries — and the principle of humanitarian law. “It is essential that the United Kingdom use its influence to secure the immediate release of the detainees and formally demand an explanation from Israel for this act, which directly affects legitimate humanitarian missions,” the rapporteur emphasized.

Israel, for its part, has defended its actions by stating that any attempt to breach the blockade without official coordination poses a security risk and could be used as a channel for smuggling unauthorized materials. However, humanitarian organizations and UN experts have repeatedly stressed that humanitarian aid must not be criminalized or treated as a threat.

The incident has once again brought to the forefront the tension between international humanitarian law and Israeli security policies, as well as the role of Western powers in addressing the situation in Gaza. While the UK government has not yet issued an official statement, parliamentary groups and human rights organizations have begun calling for a clear response.

Since the blockade began in 2007, numerous international missions have attempted to deliver aid to Gaza by sea, often facing interception by the Israeli Navy. Meanwhile, in the Palestinian enclave, over two million people continue to live with limited access to essential goods such as food, medicine, and fuel.

The international community is closely watching this latest episode, which again raises fundamental questions about regional security and respect for international humanitarian law.