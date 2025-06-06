France Reaffirms Commitment to Recognize Palestinian State Amid Israeli Occupation

Paris, June 6, 2025 (WAFA) – French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot reaffirmed on Friday that his country remains firmly committed to officially recognizing the State of Palestine, at a critical time marked by the intensification of the Israeli occupation and a worsening humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territories.

In an interview with RTL, Barrot confirmed that France is politically determined to move forward with the recognition. “We are determined to do it,” the minister stated, noting that the matter will be addressed at the upcoming international conference scheduled to take place in New York from June 17 to 20, which will be co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia.

Barrot emphasized that the goal of the conference is to remove the obstacles preventing full recognition of Palestine and insisted that France is not seeking a symbolic gesture, but rather a meaningful step. “We could have made a merely symbolic decision, but that was not our choice. We have a special responsibility as a permanent member of the UN Security Council,” he said.

France’s renewed commitment comes as the situation in Palestine continues to deteriorate. The West Bank is facing an ongoing expansion of illegal Israeli settlements, accompanied by forced evictions and settler violence, while in Gaza, following months of bombardment and blockade, the civilian population is suffering from an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, with widespread food shortages, collapsed medical services, and more than one million internally displaced people.

Recognition of the Palestinian state by influential countries like France could mark a significant shift in the international diplomatic landscape. Barrot affirmed that the objective is to make the existence of a viable and sovereign Palestinian state more credible and attainable, as a step toward achieving a just and lasting peace in the region.

This announcement aligns with recent efforts by other European nations that have expressed intentions to formally recognize Palestine, in accordance with international law and UN resolutions supporting a two-state solution.