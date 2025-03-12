Foreign contacts with Hamas raise concerns in the PA

Palestinian National Authority (PNA) officials and writers have expressed their rejection of Hamas and its channel of communication with “foreign parties”, this relationship is considered a political slip and a deviation from the Palestinian national consensus.

To Mahmoud al-Zaq, the secretary general of the Palestinian National Action Committee, he said: “We are concerned about Hamas’ contacts with foreign parties; such contacts are a deviation from the Palestinian national consensus”.

In addition, the Palestinian authorities point out that this could undermine the outcome of the emergency Arab summit in Cairo, which addressed the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

For his part, ANP spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh stated that this divides the Palestinian national position by opening lines of communication with foreign parties and constitutes a mockery of the decisions of the Arab summit.

During the summit, which took place last week, a plan for the reconstruction of Gaza, proposed by Egypt, was approved, which seeks to offer an alternative to the relocation of Palestinians from the Strip, suggested by the US president, Donald Trump.

Rudeinah calls on Hamas to “return to national maturity” and hand over power in Gaza to the PNA to achieve “a single national authority”.

Although it is not specified with which foreign party Hamas would have communicated, it is suspected that it could have been with the United States, since days before the US admitted to having held talks with the Palestinian group on the release of captives in Gaza.