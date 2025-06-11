Five countries punish Israeli ministers for incitement to violence

The United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Norway, and New Zealand have announced sanctions against Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, accusing them of inciting extremist violence against Palestinians in the context of the conflict in Gaza and the West Bank.

The measures include travel bans, asset freezes, and other financial restrictions, representing an unprecedented international action against senior members of the Israeli government.

In response, both ministers have strongly rejected the sanctions. Itamar Ben-Gvir, the current Minister of National Security, stated that the sanctions do not intimidate him, claiming he will continue to act in the national interests of Israel and its citizens. He also declared that he will work to prevent humanitarian aid from entering the Gaza Strip.

Bezalel Smotrich, Minister of Finance, also responded, saying: “These sanctions are an unacceptable interference in Israel’s internal affairs. We will continue to defend our security and our rights.”

In a divided international environment, the imposition of these sanctions has generated mixed reactions. While some countries have supported the measures, others—such as the United States—have expressed their opposition, arguing that they could hinder peace efforts in the region. Meanwhile, the European Union has debated the possibility of sanctioning these ministers but has not reached unanimous agreement among its members.

The sanctions imposed on the Israeli ministers do not occur in a vacuum. They reflect growing international concern over the role both have played in escalating violence, spreading hateful rhetoric, and fostering an atmosphere of impunity and aggression toward the Palestinian community.