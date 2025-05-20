Eurovision 2025: A silence that resonates with the tragedy in Palestine

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 was held in Basel, Switzerland on Saturday 17 May. While the spotlights lit up the stage and the music united millions of spectators, a profoundly different reality was living in Gaza. Since the start of the Israeli offensive in October 2023, more than 50,000 people have lost their lives, according to humanitarian organizations. This contrast has given rise to growing concern and debate in different sectors of society.



Raquel Martí, executive director in Spain of the United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), said in an interview with SER Catalunya: “What image are we giving to Palestine?”. Martí questioned Europe’s apparent indifference to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and criticized Israel’s participation in the festival as a reflection of “total insensitivity” to civilian suffering.



In a show of discontent, more than 70 former Eurovision contestants signed an open letter calling for the exclusion of Israel, pointing to Israeli radio and television KAN for its alleged complicity in the conflict. They allege that allowing their participation could be interpreted as a way of legitimizing what they describe as disproportionate actions in Gaza.



Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez also joined the debate, saying that Israel should not participate in certain international cultural events as long as it continues its military offensive in Palestinian territory. Their statements reflect an increasingly shared position in Europe on the need to review cultural neutrality in times of conflict.

However, voices in defense of Israeli inclusion point out that Eurovision has historically been a space for unity and dialogue. They argue that music can build bridges in times of division and that excluding a country could go against the festival’s spirit of integration.

Ultimately, Israel’s participation in Eurovision 2025 has reopened a complex conversation about the role of culture in conflict contexts. While some appeal to the need to preserve apolitical spaces for coexistence, others consider that silence in the face of certain realities also conveys a message. The debate continues, reflecting the tensions of an increasingly interconnected and conscious world.