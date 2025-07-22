EU Officials Condemn Israeli Attacks on Civilians in Gaza

Senior representatives of the European Union have expressed their strong condemnation of recent Israeli military attacks on Palestinian civilians in Gaza, particularly those attempting to access humanitarian aid. International alarm continues to grow as the humanitarian crisis in the Strip deepens, with the civilian population bearing the heaviest burden of the ongoing conflict.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, described the killing of civilians at aid distribution points as “unjustifiable.” In a post on social media platform X, she stated: “The killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible.” Kallas noted that she had spoken again with the Israeli Foreign Minister to reaffirm agreements regarding the flow of humanitarian aid and warned that “all options remain on the table if Israel doesn’t deliver on its pledges.”

Shortly afterward, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen quoted Kallas’s message on X, expressing her full support. “Civilians cannot be targets. Never,” she wrote, adding: “The images from Gaza are unbearable.” Von der Leyen reiterated the European Union’s call for the “free, safe and swift” flow of humanitarian aid and stressed the need for full respect of international and humanitarian law.

“Civilians in Gaza have suffered too much, for too long. It must stop now. Israel must deliver on its pledges,” von der Leyen concluded.

The statements from both EU leaders reflect growing impatience within the bloc over Israel’s conduct in Gaza, particularly amid reports of repeated attacks in areas where Palestinian civilians are seeking food, medicine, and shelter. Several humanitarian organizations have denounced the systematic obstruction of aid access and Israel’s failure to uphold its international obligations.

In this context, the declarations from Kallas and von der Leyen may signal a shift in the EU’s diplomatic tone, with mounting pressure on Israel to respect the fundamental rights of the Palestinian population. Meanwhile, in Gaza, civilian suffering continues unabated, and the call for a just and humane solution grows increasingly urgent.