Egypt and Jordan refuse to accept Palestinians in their territories

US President Donald Trump presented on Saturday a proposal to «clean up» the Gaza Strip, suggesting that Egypt and Jordan could welcome an undetermined number of Palestinians from the region as part of an effort to move towards peace in the Middle East.

During the proposal he described Gaza as a “devastated place”, “a disaster” after the conflict between Israel and Hamas, and claimed to have discussed the situation with King Abdullah II of Jordan so that this nation could temporarily or long-term receive Palestinian families. He noted, “we are talking about perhaps one and a half million people,” in a region that has been the scene of conflict for centuries.

However, on Monday 27 January, Egypt and Jordan rejected President Trump’s proposal to move the Palestinian population from Gaza to other Arab countries, Cataloguing the idea as a threat to regional stability and a violation of the rights of the Palestinian people.

The Egyptian government has declared that the solution to the Palestinian conflict lies in the creation of a Palestinian state that secures its legitimate right to land and a home. In this regard, they consider that any attempt at displacement, settlement or annexation contributes to the spread of conflict in the region and complicates the chances of achieving a lasting peace.