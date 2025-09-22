Dua Lipa cuts ties with her manager for supporting anti-Palestine campaign

British-Albanian singer Dua Lipa has decided to professionally part ways with her manager, David Levy, after he signed a confidential letter addressed to the organizers of the Glastonbury Festival, requesting the exclusion of the Irish rap group Kneecap due to their pro-Palestine stance.

The letter was leaked and sparked a wave of reactions on social media, including support from artists who described the action as a coordinated attempt to silence working-class artists with political awareness.

Sources close to Dua Lipa indicate that the singer views Levy’s signature as tacit support for the Israeli war in Gaza and the treatment of Palestinians, which is incompatible with her values and commitment to the Palestinian cause.

Throughout her career, Dua Lipa has been a strong advocate for the rights of the Palestinian people. In 2021, she supported the #SaveSheikhJarrah movement and, in 2024, actively participated in the #AllEyesOnRafah campaign, denouncing the attacks in Gaza and describing them as an “Israeli genocide.” Additionally, she signed an open letter addressed to the U.S. president demanding a ceasefire and the protection of civilians.

On several occasions, the artist has expressed her solidarity with the Palestinian people and her rejection of the violence and injustice they suffer. For example, in a post on her X account on May 22, she stated:

“I take this stance because I believe that all, Jews, Muslims, and Christians, have the right to live in peace with equal citizens in the state they choose,” and added, “I stand in solidarity with all oppressed people and reject all forms of racism.” Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa’s decision to fire her manager makes it clear that she will not tolerate attitudes contrary to these principles within her professional environment.