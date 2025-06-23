At least 43 people have been killed since dawn in a new wave of Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, according to local medical sources. Among the victims are at least 20 aid seekers who lost their lives while desperately trying to access food at distribution centers run by the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), an organization backed by the United States and Israel and strongly criticized by the United Nations for its “weaponization of aid.”

GHF aid centers have become deadly traps for thousands of Palestinians. Eyewitness accounts indicate that most humanitarian corridors are under the direct supervision of the Israeli military, either through surveillance drones or ground patrols.

Survivors recount scenes of horror: gunfire from drones and snipers stationed in nearby areas targeting hungry crowds seeking food. Despite knowing the exact timing and locations of the distributions, the Israeli army continues to deliberately strike, local sources report.

“The aid area has become a new killing ground,” said one resident. “We have nowhere to feel safe anymore, and many of us have lost the power to choose.”

With these latest attacks, the total number of Palestinian deaths since the beginning of the war has surpassed 56,000 — a figure experts describe as staggering and devastating.