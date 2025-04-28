CIJ demands Israel to guarantee the arrival and protection of humanitarian aid to Palestine

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague has begun a series of public hearings on Monday to issue an advisory opinion on Israel’s legal obligations towards the United Nations and its agencies in the occupied Palestinian territories. This procedure responds to a request from the UN General Assembly and aims at clarifying Israel’s responsibilities in relation to the delivery of humanitarian aid in the region, against a background of increasing suffering and human rights violations in Palestine.



In her speech, Elinor Hammarskjöld, legal adviser to the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, stressed that Israel, as an occupying power, has an obligation to ensure the safety of medical workers and facilitate the work of humanitarian organizations to protect the lives of Palestinian civilians. According to Hammarskjöld, this responsibility includes the management of areas under its control in accordance with international law and the protection of UN personnel operating in the occupied territories, which has been clearly hampered by Israeli policies.



One of the main concerns raised with the ICJ was the suspension of the operations of the UNRWA (UN Agency for Palestine Refugees), an action which, according to the UN, could represent an overstepping by Israel and a violation of international commitments. This decision has obstructed vital humanitarian efforts and made it difficult to deliver assistance to millions of Palestinians, who depend on such assistance to survive the consequences of prolonged occupation and systematic violence.

Throughout the hearing, the Palestinian ambassador to the Netherlands, Ammar Hijazi, highlighted the extremely difficult conditions facing the Palestinian people under Israeli occupation. According to Hijazi, over the past few months, Israel has prevented food, water, medicine and fuel from entering the Gaza Strip, causing extreme suffering and seriously affecting the lives of thousands of civilians, including children. In his speech, Hijazi made an urgent appeal to the International Court of Justice to issue an opinion declaring the occupation of Palestinian territories illegal and demanding an end to Israeli policies that obstruct the entry of essential humanitarian aid.



Hijazi also noted that Palestine will present evidence to the Court on the devastating consequences of Israel’s actions, which, according to the Palestinians, constitute gross violations of their fundamental rights, such as self-determination, the prohibition of forced displacement and the use of hunger as a weapon of war. In addition, Palestine will argue that Israeli policies in the occupied territories seek a permanent annexation of Palestinian lands and seriously hinder the possibility of achieving a lasting and just peace for both nations.



The ICJ hearings, which will run until 2 May 2025, are being closely followed by the international community, with 44 countries and several international organizations having expressed an interest in participating in the proceedings. The resolution that initiated this process was adopted by the UN General Assembly last December, on a proposal from Norway, reflecting growing global concern about the situation in Palestine.

In the coming weeks, the Court is expected to issue its opinion, which could have significant implications not only for conflict resolution but also for the protection of human rights and the future of Palestinians in the occupied territories.