Catalonia and Palestine Meet in a Match for Memory and Hope

The friendly match scheduled at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys remains without official confirmation, as allegations of a possible boycott continue to grow.

Two weeks before the scheduled solidarity match between the national teams of Catalonia and Palestine , set for November 18, uncertainty surrounds an event that aims to combine sport, humanitarian commitment, and the ongoing situation in the Middle East. Proceeds from the game will go toward the reconstruction of Gaza and humanitarian aid programs following the devastating bombings that have struck the Strip.

In this context, the friendly is intended to become a collective gesture of solidarity, highlighting the resilience of a people who, despite decades of conflict and blockade, continue to take part in international competitions under the banner of sport.

“Football can build bridges where politics builds walls,” said Catalan coach Gerard López, emphasizing the symbolic nature of the encounter.

However, the match’s organization remains uncertain. Although it was initially announced at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, the lack of official confirmation, ticket sales, and promotion has fueled speculation that it could be moved to a smaller venue.

The campaign Act x Palestine has accused the Barcelona City Council and the Catalan Football Federation (FCF) of deliberately delaying the process, calling for “political will” to keep the match in Montjuïc, which they describe as a symbol of solidarity and international commitment. Authorities, on the other hand, cite the high logistical costs of preparing the stadium —estimated at over €600,000— as the main obstacle.

Amid the absence of official ticket sales, the organizers have launched a public pre-registration campaign, which gathered more than 13,000 requests within just 24 hours. With this response, they argue, claims that “there is not enough public interest” are unfounded.

“The country is ready to fill Montjuïc. We don’t want a small venue — we want a big gesture,” organizers stated.

The Global Echo of a Living Cause

The Catalonia vs. Palestine match comes at a time of heightened international sensitivity toward the conflict in the Middle East. Amid a fragile ceasefire and a growing number of civilian casualties, the event stands as a reminder that solidarity must not be left off the field.

International organizations, artists, and athletes from various disciplines have expressed their support for initiatives that keep attention focused on Gaza, showing that sport, beyond being a spectacle, can serve as a space for memory, protest, and hope.

For now, the ball has yet to start rolling, but the message already resonates: Catalonia and Palestine share the same symbolic field of struggle, one for recognition, justice, and the dignity of peoples.