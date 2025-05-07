Brazil and Nicaragua strengthen ties with Palestine amid growing international support

In a clear sign of political and diplomatic support for the State of Palestine, Brazil and Nicaragua this week presented their new ambassadors to the Palestinian government, Joining a wave of international support that strengthens the Palestinian cause amid persistent tensions with Israel.



Brazil’s new ambassador, João Marcelo Queiroz Soares, delivered his credentials to President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday in Ramallah. During the ceremony, the Brazilian diplomat reaffirmed that “Brazil believes in multilateralism and dialogue as paths to peace,” underlining his country’s commitment to a just and lasting solution to the conflict that will end the Israeli occupation.



Recently, the Ambassador of Nicaragua to the State of Palestine, Gadiel Francisco Arce Mairena, also presented his credentials to the president of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), Mahmoud Abbas, in a context of diplomatic tensions between the Central American country and Israel, the authorities reported.



The Government of Nicaragua reiterates its commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, promoting dialogue as a means of ensuring that Palestine exercises its right to self-determination as a sovereign State and guaranteeing the return of refugees.

Increasing international recognition

These steps by Brazil and Nicaragua do not happen in a vacuum. In recent years, and especially following the events in Gaza at the end of 2023 and 2024, the formal recognition of the State of Palestine has gained strength. Countries such as Spain, Norway and Ireland announced in May 2024 their decision to officially recognize the Palestinian state, adopting the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. This gesture generated a wave of diplomatic reactions in Europe, tightening relations with Israel but also amplifying the discussion on sustainable peace.

In Asia, the Philippines introduced its ambassador Wilfredo C. Santos to President Abbas in February 2025, and in the Arab world, Saudi Arabia appointed Nayef bin Bandar Al-Saud as its first non-resident ambassador to Palestine in 2023.

With these appointments, Palestine gains new diplomatic allies, which could translate into greater political weight in multilateral forums such as the UN or the International Court of Justice.