Between Liturgies and Iftar: The Palestinian Orthodox Christian in Times of Ramadan

The Palestinian Orthodox Christian experiences Ramadan through respect and coexistence, maintaining his or her own liturgical tradition while sharing a common space of solidarity and dialogue with Muslim neighbors.

Ramadan is a sacred month for the Muslim community, characterized by daily fasting from dawn to sunset, prayer, and spiritual reflection. Although it is not part of the Christian liturgical calendar, its presence in Palestine influences the social and religious life of all communities.

Solidarity and Coexistence Between Christians and Muslims

In Palestine, there are practices of interreligious coexistence during Ramadan that Orthodox Christians witness and, in some cases, share out of solidarity, although they do not adopt the Muslim religious fast as an obligation of their faith. In different localities, both religious leaders and laypeople participate in community events, such as iftar dinners (the breaking of the Muslim fast) organized jointly by Christians and Muslims, with the aim of strengthening coexistence and interreligious dialogue.

There are also testimonies of Palestinian Christians and members of the diaspora who symbolically participate in the fast or in iftar celebrations out of respect and solidarity with their Muslim neighbors. However, they do so voluntarily and personally, not as a religious mandate.

A Shared Cultural Context During Ramadan

Beyond strictly religious practices, in Palestinian cities Ramadan brings a different social and cultural rhythm. The meals at dawn and sunset become moments of family and neighborhood gathering, which may also be observed by Christians who live alongside Muslims or support their neighbors through community assistance activities.

Orthodox Christians living in Palestine share space, history, and social relationships with their Muslim neighbors, and in this sense Ramadan becomes a time when bonds of solidarity, mutual respect, and interreligious dialogue are strengthened.

It is important to note that the Ramadan fast is neither a rite nor a religious practice belonging to Orthodox Christianity—Palestinian or otherwise—nor to any other Christian tradition. The Orthodox Church has its own fasting periods, such as Great Lent, and its own liturgical calendar with rhythms and meanings distinct from the Muslim holy month.

While Ramadan is lived within the Palestinian social context with respect—and often with the supportive participation of Christians—they do not undertake the Ramadan fast or prayers as part of their religious practice according to the doctrine of their faith.

The religious life of the Palestinian Orthodox Christian is centered on the traditions and rituals of the Greek Orthodox Church: liturgies, sacraments, its own fasting periods, and celebrations such as Easter and Christmas. At the same time, within the plural context of Palestine, they find ways to live in respectful coexistence with their Muslim neighbors during Ramadan. This may include participation in iftar dinners, gestures of solidarity, or simply a respectful presence in a community where each group’s cultural and religious identity coexists on a daily basis.