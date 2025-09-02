In a significant diplomatic turn, the Belgian government has announced that it will officially recognize the State of Palestine during the upcoming UN General Assembly, reaffirming its support for the two-state solution following months of escalating conflict in Gaza. The announcement was made by Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot, who highlighted the severity of the humanitarian crisis as the basis for the recognition.

The decision is part of a coordinated joint action with countries such as France, Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom, aiming to apply diplomatic pressure on Israel. According to Prévot, “Palestine will be recognized by Belgium during the UN session,” accompanied by a package of 12 strong sanctions specifically targeted at the Israeli government in response to what are seen as violations of international law.

Among the sanctions are measures such as banning imports from settlements, reviewing public contracts with Israeli companies, and declaring far-right Israeli leaders and Hamas members as personae non gratae. These actions seek to send a clear signal against occupation and settlement expansion.

However, formal recognition will only take place after two key conditions are met: the release of all Israeli hostages and the exclusion of Hamas from any governing role in Palestine. This decision also diffuses internal tensions within Belgium’s governing coalition and reflects a balance between symbolic action and political pragmatism.

From the Palestinian mission in London, diplomat Husam Zomlot expressed that this recognition, along with others like it, “could trigger a decisive advance toward the two-state solution” and pressure Israel to halt settlement expansion in the West Bank.

This recognition represents a sensitive and balanced political support for the Palestinian cause. It is not presented as absolute endorsement but as a strategic measure based on international law and humanitarian urgency. From a favorable perspective, Belgium’s decision offers: