Annexation of the West Bank: Israel’s warning against an independent Palestine

Recently, the Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs, Ron Dermer warned that Israel could legalize unauthorized settlements and annex parts of the West Bank if the UK, France and other European countries recognize Palestine as a state. This threat comes in the context of the upcoming summit in New York, scheduled for June 18, which would be co-hosted by France and Saudi Arabia. One of the topics they are expected to discuss is progress towards a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Referring to the part of the West Bank that Israel wants to annex, this represents approximately 60% of the territory and has been under total Israeli control since the Oslo Accords in 1993. Any attempt to annex or expand settlements in this area could have significant implications for the two-State solution and regional stability.

In addition, another Israeli foreign affairs official, Gideon Saar, issued similar warnings to the authorities of the United Kingdom and other Governments.

In the case of Spain, Ireland and Norway, which recognized the Palestinian state in May 2024, it is known that as a result their diplomatic relations with Israel deteriorated. For its part, Spain has intensified its efforts to pressure the international community to add more countries to the recognition and has proposed new measures to stop the war in Gaza.

It is undeniable that Israel’s objective is to dismantle any possibility of an independent Palestinian state through the progressive annexation of the West Bank.