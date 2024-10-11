Actor Andrew Garfield sends a message of awareness to the crisis in Gaza

The events that have been going on for more than a year between Israel and Hammas in the Middle East have already overflowed the drop of the vast majority worldwide. Recently, the British-American actor Andrew Garfield, famous for his role in “Surprise Spider-Man,” participated in a podcast “Happy Sad Confused”, hosted by Josh Horowitz, where he expressed his personal opinion on the crisis in Gaza.

Josh Horowitz, asked the actor, alluding to what Andrew needed from the audience after talking about his film projects. On stage in front of 500 people who were on the show, he very sincerely replied “I’m fine, I’m happy. But we should be focusing our energy on something that is really important: the lives of the Palestinians who are now in Gaza”.

After his statements, the public did not hesitate to give him applause and emotional demonstrations for his words in the difficult situation that is living in the Middle East, where the death figures are increasing.

Andrew Garfield joins other celebrities who signed an open letter to the US president, Joe Biden demanding a ceasefire in Gaza from October 2023, on the list also are Joaquin Phoenix, Liam Neeson, Javier Bardem, Mark Ruffalo, Susan Sarandon, Emma Watson among others.

"What could be more important right now?" "Maybe the lives of Palestinians in Gaza right now…" Andrew Garfield, known for playing the lead role in The Amazing Spider-Man, called for people to put their "hearts" and "energy" towards Palestinians in Gaza during a podcast appearance on Thursday with Josh Horowitz in New York.

