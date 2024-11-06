Abbas congratulates Trump and calls for progress towards peace in Palestine

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas congratulated the newly elected US President, Donald Trump, on his victory in the presidential election. Abbas stressed “We are confident that the United States will support under your leadership, the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people”.

In his congratulatory message, the Palestinian leader took the opportunity to wish Trump success in his second term and reaffirmed the commitment of the Palestinians to the fundamental principles of international law, such as self-determination and freedom.

President-elect Donald Trump swept with a victory of more than 270 votes according to the American election system, among the states that most supported his candidacy are: Texas, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Florida.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) reacted to Trump’s victory with a call for its new administration to end its “blind bias” toward Israel and adopt a more balanced stance towards the Palestinian cause. In a statement, Hamas stated that its relationship with the Trump administration would depend on its concrete actions towards the Palestinian people and its “just cause”, urging an immediate cessation of violence and aggression against Palestinians, particularly in Gaza and the West Bank.

Trump also received a message from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamín Netanyahu, in which he said his “victory was decisive”. He also emphasized that this return to his second term will further strengthen the “strategic link and alliance” between both countries.

The situation in Palestine remains of great concern. Continued violence and the lack of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza and the West Bank keep the region on the brink of further escalation. The international community is closely following developments and expects the Trump administration to play a constructive role in seeking a just and sustainable solution to the conflict.