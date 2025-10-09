A Truce in Trump’s Shadow: Peace or Pause in Gaza?

Two years after the October 7, 2023 attacks, which triggered an Israeli military offensive that has killed over 67,000 people in Gaza, the signing of this first phase represents the most concrete progress yet toward a ceasefire. Under the agreement, Israel will withdraw its forces to a pre-agreed line within 24 hours, and Hamas will release all living hostages within the following 72 hours. The plan also includes a prisoner exchange and the large-scale entry of humanitarian aid.

This initial step is part of Trump’s broader “20-Point Plan,” relaunched after his return to the presidency in 2025. The proposal calls for Gaza’s demilitarization, the formation of a technocratic interim authority without Hamas participation, and eventual handover to the Palestinian Authority—though Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected that handover. The transition would be overseen by a so-called “Board of Peace” led by Trump and selected international figures.

The announcement sparked mixed reactions: while Israeli hostage families and Gaza residents celebrated, world leaders such as António Guterres and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged full implementation. Yet major issues remain unresolved, including Hamas’s disarmament—something the group ties to a future Palestinian state—and the future governance of Gaza. Netanyahu remains firmly opposed to Palestinian statehood, and some in his coalition reject even partial military withdrawals.

While the agreement allows Trump to claim a tangible diplomatic win, doubts persist about its long-term viability. Without clear enforcement mechanisms or political consensus on next steps, the deal may turn out to be a temporary pause rather than a lasting solution. As one regional observer put it: “A signature doesn’t stop the bombs. Real peace needs more than a press conference.”