A last-minute crisis in the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas

The agreement between Israel and Hamas is not complete. This was announced by the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, cause that has been reversed, because certain aspects that had already been agreed previously have undergone changes and show that Hamas has distanced itself from establishing a possible truce, The cabinet stated that if it is not completed, it will not be put to a vote.

The prime minister also noted that there were problems with the agreement shortly after US president Joe Biden and the incumbent of Qatar announced it was finalized by both parties. Even the news moved so fast that other world leaders began to celebrate the deal.

This last-minute crisis is not good for and harms civilians who continue to live through the ravages of war, as well as hostages who do not lose hope of being reunited with their families after more than 15 months in captivity.