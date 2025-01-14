We begin this 2025 with a universal prayer for the Middle East

Lord, Creator of all life,

We raise this prayer to you for the land of Palestine,

for their sons and daughters, who live in pain,

but also in the hope of a future of peace.

We pray for those who have suffered violence,

for those who have lost their homes,

for those who mourn their loved ones,

and for those who fight, day by day, for a future of justice.

We offer our prayers to you as a whisper of comfort,

as a beacon of hope in the midst of darkness.

May your divine light shine on the shadows of suffering,

Let your peace break the chains of hatred,

and may freedom flourish in every corner of this sacred land.

Accompany the weeping mothers,

children playing in the middle of chaos,

parents fighting for a better tomorrow.

May the strength not be lacking in their hearts to continue dreaming

with a world where love, justice and fraternity reign.

Suffering Palestine, with this Kufiya we offer you our love and our hope.

Let the wind of change caress you,

and may peace come to your people with the same strength

that the sun rises every morning, without rest.

Amen.